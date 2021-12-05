Rangers transfer news: Major Ryan Kent claim emerges amid EPL link

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Scottish journalist Stuart Hodge doesn't think that Rangers winger Ryan Kent is a Premier League player amid fears over his Ibrox future.

Kent has been linked with Aston Villa following Steven Gerrard's appointment as manager earlier this month.

But Hodge has warned the 25-year-old to make the right move should he leave the Scottish Premiership.

What's the latest news with Kent?

Kent has spent three-and-a-half successful seasons at Rangers, but following Gerrard's departure, his days at Ibrox appear to be numbered.

He scored eight goals and chipped in with eight assists to help the Gers end their long wait for a league title last season, although Kent hasn't been able to replicate that type of form.

Rangers still lead the Scottish Premiership standings ahead of Old Firm rivals Celtic, although it took Kent until November before he scored his first goal, which came in Gerrard's final game in charge.

He did miss 10 games across all competitions with a recent hamstring problem, but even before the injury, he was directly involved in just two goals in Rangers' first five league games.

Despite his form, it hasn't prevented him from being linked to the Premier League, although that's probably more down to Gerrard's influence.

But Hodge doesn't think that the former Liverpool youngster should return to England.

What did Hodge say about Kent?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I'm not sure he's a Premier League player, I should say."

Is Kent likely to sign for Aston Villa?

It doesn't come as a great surprise to see Kent being linked to Villa. Firstly, he's been one of Rangers' best players in recent years, contributing to more than 50 goals in less than 150 games, and secondly, Gerrard was the man that brought him to Ibrox in the first place.

By the time January comes around, Kent will have just 18 months left on his contract, which could make a switch to Villa slightly easier, with Rangers surely hopeful of cashing him in for as much as possible.

However, Gerrard already has several wide options right now, with Ashley Young, Leon Bailey, Ollie Watkins, Emiliano Buendia and Bertrand Traore all at his disposal, which means a move to Villa Park could depend on one of those leaving.

