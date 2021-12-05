Tottenham transfer news: £31.5m 'man-mountain' would be 'good signing for Conte

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Graham Roberts thinks Antonio Rudiger would be a good signing for Tottenham, but doubts whether the north London club would be able to attract the Chelsea defender.

The German international is enjoying a fine season with Chelsea but is out of contract at Stamford Bridge next summer and is yet to commit his future to the west Londoners.

Tottenham have been linked with the centre-back in the past and he even revealed earlier this year that he spoke with former manager Jose Mourinho about the possibility of moving across the capital.

But with the gap to Spurs' London rivals significantly bigger than at any point in the last few years, Roberts doesn't think that he would sign for them.

What's the latest news with Rudiger?

Rudiger, valued at £31.5m by Transfermarkt, has established himself as one of the best defenders in the Premier League since Thomas Tuchel's arrival, and played a huge part in their Champions League success last season.

Remarkably, his WhoScored rating is only 13th in the Chelsea squad, although that perhaps says more about the general level under Tuchel right now rather than anything on Rudiger's own performances.

Despite his brilliant progression under Tuchel, Rudiger isn't interested in signing a new deal, which therefore means he'll be available to leave the Blues for nothing at the end of the season.

Real Madrid are also in the running for Rudiger's signature, with the La Liga giants yet to replace Raphael Varane.

Roberts believes that he would be a good addition for Conte, but is unsure whether they'd be able to complete a deal for Rudiger.

What did Roberts say?

When asked whether he could see Rudiger signing for Tottenham, Roberts told GIVEMESPORT: "I think it would be good for us. He's the most improved player I've seen in the last year in the Premier League.

"From where he was under Frank, he's become a man-mountain, he's a really good passer of the ball, although I'm not sure he would come to Tottenham."

Do Tottenham need a centre-back?

Spurs have improved at the back since Conte arrived, with clean sheets against Everton and Brentford, but the quality of opposition has to be taken into account, with Tottenham yet to face a top-half team under the Italian.

Furthermore, Tottenham are currently operating without their best centre-back in Cristian Romero, who's out injured, whilst Joe Rodon doesn't appear to be in Conte's plans having started once in his opening five games.

The likes of Eric Dier and Ben Davies are doing a decent job, but they'll need to be upgraded on if Spurs want to become serious top four challengers.

