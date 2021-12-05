Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The devastating story of six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes’ death has shocked England.

Arthur was tragically killed by his stepmother after suffering child abuse from her and his father.

Around the country this weekend, football has been paying tribute to the young Birmingham City fan and showing him just how loved he really was.

Arthur was killed on June 16, 2020 after sustaining an 'unsurvivable head injury' at the hands of Emma Tustin in their home in Solihull.

After his murder, he was found to have 130 injuries.

This week, Tustin was jailed for life with a minimum term of 29 years while Arthur's father, Thomas Hughes, was sentenced to 21 years for manslaughter.

On Sunday, we saw a beautiful moment during Aston Villa’s Premier League match with Leicester.

The ball was put out of play in the 6th minute as the two sets of players - and everyone else inside the stadium - joined in a minute’s applause for Arthur.

It was an emotional tribute.

The fans chanted ‘We love you Arthur, we do’.

VIDEO: Villa and Leicester pay tribute to Arthur

Amazing.

Leicester took the lead shortly afterwards in the 14th-minute.

Patson Daka found Harvey Barnes, who placed it beautifully into the far corner.

However, Villa were level just minutes later as Emi Buendia’s header was touched on its way by Esri Konsa.

Villa thought they had gone ahead just before half time when Jacob Ramsey smashed the ball home after Kasper Schmeichel had parried it. However, after looking at the VAR monitor, referee Michael Oliver decided that the Danish goalkeeper had been fouled.

But 10 minutes into the second half, Konsa grabbed his second of the game to put Villa ahead as he headed in from John McGinn’s corner.

It was a lead that Villa held onto to earn their third win in four matches under Steven Gerrard.

