Old Trafford transfer news: Man United stuck in 'bizarre' situation over £54m star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The whole contract situation surrounding Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is "bizarre", says Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge.

Pogba has less than a year remaining on his current deal and will be able to enter talks with foreign clubs in January over a free transfer in the summer.

What is the latest news involving Paul Pogba's contract?

Pogba has not put pen to paper on an extension, which seems to have alerted a couple of European giants.

According to a report from Sky Sports back in August, Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing the Frenchman, especially if he does not end up signing a new deal at Old Trafford.

Former club Juventus also look to be in the equation, with Pogba's agent Mino Raiola refusing to rule out a return to Turin.

Enter Giveaway

If United cannot get something sorted before January, then they could be in serious trouble as PSG and Juventus circle.

What has Michael Bridge said about Paul Pogba's situation at Manchester United?

Having lost Pogba on a free transfer before, Bridge cannot get his head around United letting things get this far and the whole situation in general.

On the £54m-rated star, the Sky Sports journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "He's running down his contract again. And there's talk that he's not going to sign a new contract, so you've let this player leave your club twice. I just find that bizarre."

The Football Terrace: How Ralf Rangnick will revolutionise Man United

Is there any chance of Paul Pogba remaining at Old Trafford?

While you obviously cannot rule anything out in football, United seem to be fighting a losing battle in their attempts to get Pogba to sign a new contract.

From his perspective, as well as Raiola's, a move to another club on a free transfer makes a lot of sense, so it is hard to imagine him staying at the Red Devils.

Both PSG and Juventus are European heavyweights, even if the latter are not performing that well right now, and joining either on a free transfer would likely see the France international pick up a nice wage package and signing-on fee.

1 of 12 When did Cristiano Ronaldo make his debut for Manchester United? 2002 2003 2005 2007

A club like United will survive; they have the money and clout to bring in an adequate replacement. But to lose the World Cup winner on a free again, after bringing him back for £89m, is terrible business.

Nothing is signed or sealed yet, but United are running out of time. Losing Paul Pogba for nothing is now starting to look like a real possibility.

News Now - Sport News