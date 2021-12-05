Everton transfer news: Toffees linked with CL-winning World Cup finalist

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Paul Brown would be "very surprised" if Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic ended up joining Everton.

The 32-year-old, whose contract expires next summer, is currently being linked with a move to Goodison Park.

What is the latest news involving Ivan Perisic?

According to L'Interista, the Merseyside club like the Croatian, who is no closer to signing a new deal at the San Siro.

Everton could face a battle to sign him, though, with the same report claiming that AC Milan and AS Roma are also admirers.

This is not the first time there has been talk about Perisic moving to England. Back in 2017, the 111-cap Croatia international reportedly came close to joining Manchester United after Jose Mourinho made him a priority target.

In the end, though, nothing materialised, resulting in Perisic remaining at Inter before a loan move to Bayern Munich.

He has since returned to the Italian giants and worked under Antonio Conte, who hailed him as "extraordinary", before the 52-year-old's departure during the summer.

What has Paul Brown said about Ivan Perisic to Everton?

Perisic is a seasoned international who has made it to a World Cup final with Croatia and won the Champions League with Bayern.

It is easy to see why Everton would be interested in him. Brown, though, would be surprised to see a move happen, especially after James Rodriguez's recent exit.

On Perisic, the Daily Star journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "It may not cost a huge amount of money I think because of his contract situation, but I'd be very surprised if Everton were to do a deal like that having just got rid of someone of a similar age and profile."

Should Everton make a move for Ivan Perisic?

During the summer, manager Rafael Benitez had to wheel and deal due to financial fair play rules. It saw Everton sign Andros Townsend on a free transfer and Demarai Gray for just £1.7m from Bayer Leverkusen.

If the Toffees find themselves in a similar situation again next summer, then bringing in Perisic after his contract expires at Inter could be smart business. Testing the waters with a small bid in January could also be an option if Benitez feels he desperately needs reinforcements.

As already mentioned, the Inter star has plenty of experience at the top level so could bring a lot to this Everton side for a small fee if one at all.

