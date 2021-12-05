West Ham transfer news: Hammers have 'long-term interest' in 39-goal striker

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke has said that Divock Origi has been a long-term target for West Ham but doubts whether Liverpool would let him go in January.

With the window opening in less than four weeks, it'll give David Moyes an opportunity to bring in another striker to help Michail Antonio with the workload.

Why do West Ham need another striker?

The Hammers are enjoying another brilliant season under Moyes' guidance, but their need for a frontman is blatantly obvious.

In truth, they've been in desperate need of another since Sebastien Haller left to join Ajax last January, and his own form will have only rubbed salt into the West Ham wounds. Haller is already approaching the 20-goal mark, with an incredible nine coming in five Champions League games.

Antonio's own form has helped West Ham remain in contention for the top four, whilst also progress in the Europa League and Carabao Cup.

However, the former Reading and Nottingham Forest frontman has been struggling of late, which doesn't come as a surprise considering he's played almost 1,500 minutes of football this term.

Tammy Abraham and Eddie Nketiah were linked in the summer, whilst the name of Origi, who's scored 39 goals in his Liverpool career, was also thrown about.

Despite Origi seemingly being surplus to requirements at Anfield having failed to make a Premier League start all season, O'Rourke doesn't think that the Reds will let him leave in January.

What did O'Rourke say about Origi?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "There has been a long-term interest from West Ham in Origi. They tried to sign him after they lost Haller to Ajax. They do like him, but in the current market, I can't see Liverpool letting him go."

What are Origi's stats this season?

It's been another frustrating campaign for the striker, although he still boasts an impressive minutes-per goal ratio this season.

The Belgian has started just three games, but has already scored four times in only 313 minutes, the latest of those coming in stoppage-time at Wolves on Saturday to send Liverpool temporarily top of the Premier League prior to Manchester City's victory at Watford.

Origi's future would appear to lie away from Anfield with his contract running out next summer, but his knack of coming up with big goals could prove crucial for the Reds come the end of the season.

