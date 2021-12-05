Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Saudi Arabia Grand Prix has seen it all during its Formula 1 debut on Sunday including multiple red flags, big crashes and the usual gripping action between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton out in front.

At the most recent restart, Verstappen retook the lead from third on the grid after a wonderful launch, beating Lewis Hamilton and Esteban Ocon to the apex of turn one and sending his car up the inside of both.

Verstappen, restarting third after having to give a spot back to Hamilton following a cut corner infringement at the restart prior, put on a set of medium tyres to get better grip, and he used it brilliantly as the following clip shows from Sky Sports F1 on Twitter:

With just under half of the race left, Verstappen continues to lead but has Hamilton in close company and after the drama we've already seen in Jeddah it's still very much up for grabs this evening.

News Now - Sport News