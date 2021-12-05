Celtic transfer news: Ange told to return to trusted recruitment pool for ‘exciting’ signing

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Stuart Hodge believes that bringing in another player from Japan would be exciting for Celtic.



The Hoops completed the signing of Japan international Kyogo Furuhashi from Vissel Kobe in the summer transfer window, with the forward putting pen-to-paper on a four-year deal at Celtic Park.

Furuhashi has proved to be a real hit for the Glasgow side - before this week's action he'd returned 13 goals and five assists in 21 outings.

Which J-League stars have Celtic been linked with?

The Daily Record recently reported that Celtic are looking to bring in defender Reo Hatate from Kawasaki Frontale in January, with Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou believing that he will solve the left-back issue at Celtic Park.



Another name Celtic are linked with is Daizen Maeda, who had played under Postecoglou previously. The Daily Record have suggested that it would take an offer of £3million-plus to strike a deal with Yokohama F Marinos for the forward.

What has Hodge said about signing another player from Japan?

Hodge is all for Celtic recruiting again from Japan after seeing how successful an addition Furuhashi has been.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “I think bringing in another player from the Japanese market would be exciting.”

Can Celtic's transfer masterstroke work twice?

Furuhashi has proven to be a real gem for Celtic and bringing him to Glasgow clearly lent to Postecoglou's knowledge of the Japanese game.

But would another signing from a league on the other side of the globe have the same impact, or should Furuhashi be regarded as simply a one-off?

Bearing in mind Hatate's contract situation, he at least seems like a relatively risk-free addition for the Bhoys.

His deal expires at the end of January and the 24-year-old would add depth to Celtic's squad - while his primary position is left-back, he has featured on the wing and in central midfield throughout his career.

Maeda is perhaps more of a gamble considering an actual fee would need to be involved. Nonetheless, he is clearly a natural goalscorer. Before this weekend's round of fixtures he'd scored 22 goals and registered five assists in the Japanese top flight.

It still seems like something of a gamble for Celtic considering neither Hatate nor Maeda have set foot in European football before. In fact, the former hasn't even experienced international football just yet.



Nonetheless, Postecoglou will be aware of their potential more than most and based on how much his faith in Furuhashi has paid off, the Celtic boss should back himself to seal another J-League-inspired masterstroke or two in the next transfer window.







