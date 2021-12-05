Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton have once again come to blows on the race track with the pair colliding at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The two had been battling hard for the lead all through the race in Jeddah and after an attempted overtake from Hamilton was steadfastly defended by Verstappen, we once again had a lead up to another big flashpoint in this year's campaign.

Indeed, it was at turn one where Verstappen kept himself in front of Hamilton but, for fear of a penalty over that defence, Red Bull instructed the Dutchman to let the British driver through.

The 24-year-old sought to oblige, too, but it seemed as though mixed messages had been received with Hamilton not appearing to know that was the instruction that Verstappen had received.

Indeed, the Mercedes man closed in and, pretty staggeringly, the pair collided yet again to provide another dramatic moment in this incredible season:

Hamilton would eventually take the lead several laps later, and would be able to scamper off up the road to take a crucial victory, with Verstappen also given a five-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage.

Hamilton, meanwhile, has now managed to completely remove the eight-point lead that Verstappen had in the championship, with him and the Dutchman now set to go to the final race in Abu Dhabi level on points next weekend - setting us up for a true blockbuster finish.

Behind Hamilton, Verstappen came home in second whilst Esteban Ocon was pipped on the line by Valtteri Bottas for P3.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

News Now - Sport News