Newcastle transfer news: Money could save PIF as major problem emerges for Magpies

Journalist Pete O'Rourke is confident Newcastle United will be able to persuade Premier League clubs to sell to them in January because "money talks".

Amid all the fallout from Newcastle's recent takeover by PIF, Amanda Staveley and the Reuben brothers, it has been suggested that some teams in the top flight will refuse to do business with the Magpies.

What is the reported stance of some Premier League clubs?

As per The Telegraph, some Premier League clubs will roll out a 'Anyone But Newcastle' policy when it comes to listening to offers for players next month.

It would come as a huge blow to Eddie Howe, who desperately needs new signings given where the Tyneside outfit currently are in the table.

After 15 games, Newcastle find themselves in a battle to avoid relegation following a truly abysmal start to the season which saw them fail to win any of their first 10 fixtures.

There is obviously still a long way to go, but things are not looking good, especially with this talk about them potentially not being able to sign players from some of their Premier League rivals.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about the whole situation?

O'Rourke, however, can see the above stance softening, believing clubs will find it hard to say no to the kind of money Newcastle can offer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "Not an ideal situation for Newcastle with some Premier League clubs refusing to do business with them, but at the end of the day, money talks and if clubs need certain players out and Newcastle are interested, you've got to be thinking it makes common sense for those players to move on."

Do Newcastle need to sign players from the Premier League?

The Premier League remains a huge draw and with their wealth, you would expect Newcastle to be able to attract players from Europe's other top divisions.

Being caught up in a relegation battle could be a turn-off, but there are ways around that - loan deals and relegation release clauses, for example.

But given that they are in a relegation battle, Howe really cannot afford to bring in players who need time to settle and adapt. By then, it could simply be too late.

Furthermore, Newcastle should be looking to sign individuals with Premier League experience. Unfortunately for the Magpies, though, it looks like some clubs are going to make that hard for them.

