Molineux transfer news: Two 'ideal' January additions for Bruno Lage at Wolves

Wolves need to sign a "dominant" central defender and an "energetic" midfielder, claims Express & Star journalist Luke Hatfield.

The January transfer window will soon be open and will give manager Bruno Lage the chance to build on what has been a solid start to life at Molineux.

How is Bruno Lage coping with his current squad?

Lage initially got off to a poor start at Molineux after succeeding Nuno Espirito Santo as manager, with Wolves failing to pick up a single point from any of their first three games.

They did not stay down for too long, though, winning their following match against Watford 2-0 before bagging 12 out of 15 points from clashes versus Southampton, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Brentford - Thomas Frank's side the team to stop them from making it 15 out of 15.

That successful run was partly down to Hwang Hee-chan's contribution, with the South Korean forward, who Lage brought to the club during the summer, netting away at Watford and at home against Newcastle.

All in all, it is fair to say that Lage has done well with this current crop of Wolves players.

What has Luke Hatfield said about Wolves?

Even so, Hatfield believes Wolves still need to strengthen in January, as he feels they are lacking a bit at the back and in the middle of the park.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Express & Star journalist said: "They need a really dominant centre-half, would be ideal for them along with an energetic midfielder."

What options do Wolves currently have?

In central defence, Lage's senior options are captain Conor Coady, Romain Saiss, Max Kilman and Willy Boly.

On paper, it does not look too bad. However, Lage has been using a back three and Boly has had problems with injury and illness this season, so the Midlands club could arguably do with another centre-half.

As for midfield, the Portuguese manager can call upon Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho and Leander Dendoncker, the last of that trio also being able to play in central defence.

During the summer, Wolves were reportedly in talks with Lille to sign Renato Sanches, so perhaps that is one they may revisit next month if Lage decides he wants to strengthen in midfield.

When you look at that winning run they went on and where they currently are in the table, a top-half finish looks more than possible for Wolves. If they want to go one step further, though, then additions next month may be needed.

