Man United transfer news: Major update on Ralf Rangnick's plans for January

Manchester United won't make any inward signings in January despite the recent appointment of Ralf Rangnick, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The German will have to work with the squad he's inherited from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

What's the latest news involving Ralf Rangnick?

News emerged midway through last week that United had reached an agreement to make Rangnick their interim manager until the end of the season, with the club confirming the appointment on Monday.

While the former Leipzig boss will only be in charge of the first-team on a short-term basis, he will remain part of the club's infrastructure for a further two years, having agreed to follow his interim stint with a consultancy role.

Bearing that in mind, the coming January transfer window feels like an interesting one. The unique arrangement gives Rangnick more legitimacy to make long-term additions than most interim managers, especially if he can land signings that would suit his style of play.

Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara has already been linked and tipped for a potential January move.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Manchester United's January transfer plans?

According to O'Rourke, it's unlikely Rangnick will be making any additions to the current United squad in the new year. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist claimed the interim Old Trafford chief will most likely be working with what he already has.

He told GMS: "From what I'm hearing, I'm not expecting any ins - even with Ralf Rangnick coming in. There's such a wealth of talent at Old Trafford that he's going to work with what he's got and he's pretty happy to do that as well."

Are Manchester United making a mistake?

Perhaps. They may have an interim manager in charge but this season shouldn't be seen as a complete write-off for them.

They still need to finish inside the top four and while a title push may already be beyond the Red Devils, there are two more trophies up for grabs - including the Champions League.

With a talent like Cristiano Ronaldo in their squad, anything is possible in Europe. But there are some problems elsewhere in the squad that clearly require attention.

Scott McTominay, Fred and Nemanja Matic simply lack the elite quality United boast in other departments, so perhaps it wouldn't be the worst idea to bring in Haidara mid-season and provide some competition in midfield.

One or two shrewd additions could make all the difference for United under Rangnick, but O'Rourke seems to think the temporary gaffer wont be too fussed about making his own signings.

