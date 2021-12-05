Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chesterfield pulled off a shock by beating Salford in the FA Cup second round on Sunday evening.

The National League leaders travelled to League Two Salford and came away with a terrific 2-0 victory to book their place in the third round of the competition.

But not only did Chesterfield beat Salford, but they also mocked one of their owners - Paul Scholes.

If you weren’t aware, Salford is owned by the Class of 92 including David Beckham, Nicholas Butt, Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville, Philip Neville and Paul Scholes.

And Liam Mandeville was clearly aware of that when he opened the scoring at the Peninsula Stadium after just 28 minutes.

Mandeville picked up the ball outside of Salford’s box and smashed an unstoppable effort off the underside of the crossbar.

And there was one thing in his mind - mocking Scholes.

Mandeville ran over to the corner flag and celebrated by pretending to suck the toe of one of his teammates.

It was, of course, in reference to the recent viral image of Scholes biting the toenail of his daughter.

VIDEO: Chesterfield mock Paul Scholes with celebration

Top level sh*thousery.

The Chesterfield players ensured their cheekiness didn’t come back to bite them.

That’s because, with just a few minutes remaining, James Kellerman made it 2-0 to send Chesterfield through. They will be one of just five non-league sides in the third round.

Imagine if they draw Manchester United in Monday’s draw and produce the same celebration infront of Scholes at Old Trafford.

All in all, it was a pretty bad evening for the former midfielder.

