Leeds United transfer news: Bielsa tipped to make January signing in key position

Leeds United might bring in a No.6 style midfielder in January, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The Whites lack cover for Kalvin Phillips and they've now been tipped to prioritise signing a deep-lying midfielder over a more offensive-minded one.

What's the latest news involving Leeds' midfield?

By the end of Leeds' 14th outing of the 2021/22 Premier League season, a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace, we'd already seen four different players line up at the base of midfield - Phillips, Adam Forshaw, Robin Koch and Stuart Dallas.

And while that insinuates plenty of depth in a key position for Marcelo Bielsa, the reality is rather different. Koch is predominantly a centre-half, Dallas is a utility man and Forshaw is still getting up to speed following a staggering 560-day stint on the sidelines due to a hip injury.

It's clear Leeds need another option in that position, especially amid rumours that Liverpool and Manchester United are both very keen on luring Phillips away from Elland Road in the near future.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Leeds signing a midfielder?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, O'Rourke revealed that Leeds may sign a deep-lying midfielder in the coming transfer window, rather than an attacking one.

The journalist told GMS: "From what I'm hearing, they might bring in a No.6 midfield cover in January, somebody to provide some backup to Kalvin Phillips with Adam Forshaw just returning from injury. So probably a more defensive midfielder or central midfielder rather than an attacking one."

Have Leeds been linked with any deep-lying midfielders?

Nobody major of late, although the Lilywhites reportedly turned down the opportunity to sign Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks on loan during the summer.

He might be worth reconsideration, purely based on the fact he can keep things ticking over in the engine room. He averaged 45 passes per match in the Premier League last season - for reference, Phillips was the only Leeds midfielder to have surpassed that rate prior to this weekend's action.

Then there's failed summer target Lewis O'Brien, although he's a midfielder who generally looks to contribute going forward rather than sitting deep.

Patrick Berg of Bodo/Glimt has also been mooted by Leeds Live, but he was more of a speculative suggestion rather than there being any concrete link with the Norway international.

Nonetheless, O'Rourke's update suggests Leeds do have players in mind to address a key shortcoming in Marcelo Bielsa's first-team squad.

Whether they'll be able to get a deal over the line, though, still remains to be seen.

