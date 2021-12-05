Tottenham transfer news: 'Conte particularly likes’ £49.5m star compared to Yaya Toure

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Paul Brown believes Antonio Conte particularly likes Franck Kessie and bringing the AC Milan star to Tottenham would give Spurs a bit more dynamism in midfield.



Having now overseen a handful of Tottenham games, Conte has had chance to assess the squad and consider potential additions for the January transfer window.

What's the latest news involving Tottenham and Franck Kessie?

The Daily Star reported in November that Conte wants a new spine to his Tottenham side, with Kessie the favourite target in midfield.

He said: "I want Kessie in my team, he scores, he assists, he has personality, he has quality, he doesn't lose the ball, he's intelligent. I'm watching him carefully, with Roma it was devastating.

It reminds me of the Yaya Touré of the best times. He is a different player, but in terms of impact. He is holding Milan's midfield alone."

The AC Milan star's current contract expires in June of next year, so it seems almost inevitable he'll be on the move in one of the next two transfer windows.

What did Paul Brown say about Kessie?

Journalist Brown believes Conte is a fan of Kessie and that adding him to the Tottenham squad would inject a sense of dynamism into their engine room.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: “I think Conte particularly likes Kessie, from Italy, and he would give them a bit more dynamism perhaps in midfield.”

Who else have Tottenham been linked with?

As mentioned previously, Conte wants a new spine for his Tottenham side, with the Daily Star also mentioning Inter Milan defensive duo Milan Skriniar and Stefan De Vrij, and Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic as potential targets.



Spurs face competition for De Vrij though, as Calciomercato have reported that Premier League rivals Everton and La Liga Champions Atletico Madrid are also interested in the defender.

