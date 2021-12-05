Aston Villa transfer news: Steven Gerrard's plans for January window revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Aston Villa are looking to strengthen two key positions in January, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

He's claimed the Midlands side will be looking to make additions down the spine of the team.

What's the latest news involving Aston Villa?

Villa certainly weren't sheepish in the transfer market during the summer, spending just shy of £90m while bringing in three permanent first-team signings as well as loan acquisition Axel Tuanzebe - albeit that shopping spree was funded by Jack Grealish's departure to Man City.

Nonetheless, having since parted with manager Dean Smith and hired former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard as his replacement, it seems Villa will be looking to spend once again when the transfer window reopens in the new year.

Express and Star journalist Luke Hatfield recently told GIVEMESPORT that Gerrard will be given 'serious backing' in the transfer market, and O'Rourke has now named exactly where the club will look to strengthen.

What has O'Rourke said about Aston Villa's January transfer plans?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, O'Rourke revealed that Aston Villa will look to recruit a centre-back and a defensive midfielder in the new year.

He told GMS: "From what I'm hearing, the two key positions for Villa in January are centre-back and a defensive midfielder".

Who could Aston Villa look to bring in?

It may be something of a 'lazy link' but Conor Goldson seems like a pretty obvious suggestion for the January transfer window.

The centre-back won a Scottish title under Gerrard and his Rangers contract is due to expire at the end of the season, suggesting a decent January bid could well tempt the Villa gaffer's former club into selling. Transfermarkt value the former Brighton centre-half at just £6.75m.

Villa were also recently linked with Gers midfielder Glen Kamara, who the Midlands club have reportedly been monitoring throughout the last few transfer windows. With Gerrard at the helm, surely the time to make a move for the combative Finnish international is now.

Recent reports from the Mirror have also claimed Gerrard wants to reach an agreement with Liverpool to loan England centre-half Joe Gomez in January, with the defender only just returning from another injury layoff.

Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie has also been mentioned as a possible mid-season recruit, but it's debatable whether he's actually best-suited to playing a holding role in midfield.

More of a box-to-box, he tends to create chances almost as frequently as he makes tackles, while chipping in with the odd goal and assist.

