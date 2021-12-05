Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It seems Juventus are very much missing Cristiano Ronaldo this season.

Going into their clash against Genoa on Sunday night, they sat 8th in the Serie A table. They were 14 points off AC Milan at the top of the table and 10 adrift of Atalanta in the fourth and final Champions League qualification berth.

Three points against Genoa, then, was imperative.

And they got off to the best possible start in quite incredible circumstances.

That’s because Juan Cuadrado scored an Olimpico goal directly from a corner.

After just eight minutes, the winger swung in a corner that went over Salvatore Sirigu’s head and in off the far post.

VIDEO: Juan Cuadrado scores directly from a corner

What a goal.

Incredibly, Cuadrado wasn’t the only player to score directly from a corner in Serie A this weekend.

Inter Milan’s Hakan Calhanoglu also achieved the feat during their 3-0 victory over Roma.

The Turk swung the ball in and it went through goalkeeper Rui Patricio's legs and into the back of the net.

The midfielder even claimed that it was intentional.

"Yes, I went for the goal," replied the 27-year-old. "I always try to go for the near post from the corner flag and this time it went well.”

Whether or not Cuadrado meant his remains to be seen but we won’t be surprised if he claims he did at full time.

Intentional or not, Massimiliano Allegri simply won’t care.

