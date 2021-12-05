Liverpool & Man United 'the prime candidates' to sign 19-cap star compared to Andrea Pirlo

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Paul Brown has revealed Liverpool and Manchester United are the two prime candidates to sign Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips.



The midfielder, often referred to as the Yorkshire Pirlo, was an important part of the England side that reached the Euro 2020 final during the summer.



Phillips is also a key player for Leeds United but it appears his future may lay away from Elland Road amid interest from some top Premier League sides.

What's the latest news involving Kalvin Phillips?

The 25-year-old’s current contract at Leeds isn't due to expire until June 2024 but it looks like the bosses at Elland Road are keen to tie him down to a new deal.



The Daily Star reported in September that Leeds United had opened contract talks with Phillips amid interest from Manchester United, with the Yorkshire outfit prepared to make him the highest paid player at the club.



Football Insider reported in October that discussions were progressing well and reaching an advanced stage. However, Brown has suggested Phillips' future at Leeds isn't quite as clear-cut.

What has Paul Brown said about Kavlin Phillips?

Whilst he admitted that more clubs may come in for Phillips, Brown has revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United and Liverpool are the two prime candidates to sign the 19-cap midfielder.



Brown told GMS: "There may even be others who come in, but for the moment those two are the prime candidates."

Which other clubs could come in for Kalvin Phillips?

As a Leeds academy product, it seems unlikely Phillips would leave Elland Road for anything other than top level football, which ultimately means the Champions League or at the very least a club likely to qualify for it in the near future.

In that respect, the remaining members of the Premier League's big six - Arsenal, Tottenham, Man City and Chelsea - all seem the most plausible candidates to potentially join Liverpool and United in the race for Phillips.

Man City already boast Rodri in Phillips' deep-lying midfield position, but with Fernandinho's contract expiring this summer perhaps the Englishman could be targeted as a direct successor. Just like the City legend, Phillips can drop in at centre-half if required.

Likewise, it seems inevitable Tottenham will make significant moves in the transfer market following the appointment of Antonio Conte - who has already been tipped to bring in a new midfielder.

He'd certainly know how to make use of Phillips' skillset having worked closely with Pirlo at both club and international level.

How has Phillips fared with England?

Euro 2020 felt like something of a coming-of-age tournament for Phillips. He featured in all seven of the Three Lions' fixtures and clearly made a big impression, having later been crowned England's Player of the Year for 2020/21.

It appears Phillips was impressed with some of his team-mates as well, having been 'blown away' by Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and Manchester United duo Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho in training.

He told England's official Youtube channel: "The first day we came here, we did a session and it was three v three. It was me, Luke Shaw and Ben White against Sancho, Rashford and Jordan Henderson and they absolutely blew us away. We were doing it for like five hours, different games, and they were just too good man."

That bodes well for a potential link-up in the future at either Anfield or Old Trafford.

