It’s fair to say the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was full of drama.

In the penultimate race of the season, Lewis Hamilton claimed victory over Max Verstappen.

But that doesn’t even begin to tell the story.

Once again, the two drivers collided in a truly bizarre incident.

Verstappen was told to give up the place at the front of the race after an earlier incident saw him push Hamilton off the track.

However, Hamilton crashed into the back of Verstappen with the Mercedes driving claiming the Red Bull man had ‘brake tested’ him.

Hamilton called Verstappen ‘f***ing crazy’ on his team radio while, after his race victory, suggested his title rival had gone too far.

“There are some drivers who are over the limit and the rules don’t apply,” Hamilton said. “Today I just tried to do my talking on the track and keep it between the white lines and do it the right way.”

Asked whether Verstappen was one of those drivers, Hamilton said: “He’s over the limit, for sure. I’ve avoided collision on so many occasions with the guy. I don’t mind being the one that always does that because you live to fight another day.

“I didn’t understand why he hit the breaks heavily, I ran into the back of him, then he moved on,” Hamilton said. “I didn’t understand, I got a message afterwards, it was confusing.”

However, new footage has emerged that suggests Hamilton may have been in the wrong during the incident.

Footage some above shows Hamilton had plenty of room to overtake Verstappen, who had left the racing line clear for a simple overtake.

But Hamilton decides not to overtake and subsequently crashes into the back of Verstappen.

VIDEO: Aerial footage of Hamilton colliding with Verstappen

Verstappen's version of events does seem to match the footage with him saying: “I slowed down, I wanted to let him by, I was on the right but he didn't want to overtake and we touched. I don't really understand what happened there.”

Either way, the two drivers head into next week’s season finale in Abu Dhabi levels on points.

However, Verstappen has more race wins to his name meaning Hamilton must beat him to win the Drivers’ Championship for the fifth year in a row.

It’s going to be an incredible occasion full of drama.

