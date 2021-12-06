Newcastle transfer news: Magpies 'could move for' £15.3m international in January

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Newcastle United could move to sign Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley next month, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

O'Rourke has claimed the England international 'keeps getting mentioned' to him as the January transfer window draws nearer.

What's the latest news involving Ross Barkley?

It certainly wouldn't be surprising to see Chelsea cash in on Barkley in the new year.

His contract is due to expire at the end of next season, meaning the Blues only really have the next two transfer windows to try and secure a decent fee for the 27-year-old - who Transfermarkt value at £15.3m.

TEAMTalk have also claimed Barkley still believes he can force his way into Gareth Southgate's plans for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, suggesting the former Everton star would be interested in any move that guarantees him more game-time.

Newcastle, Leeds and Barkley's former Merseyside employers have all been mooted as candidates to snap up Barkley in January, with the Magpies said to be leading the race for a potential loan-to-buy deal.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Barkley moving to Newcastle?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, O'Rourke revealed that a move to St. James' Park could well be on the cards for Barkley when the transfer window reopens.

He said: "Ross Barkley's a name that keeps getting mentioned to me. Obviously he's pretty much surplus to requirements at Chelsea, he's well down the pecking order. He was out on loan at Villa last year. Other clubs are interested also in Barkley but he might be somebody that Newcastle could possibly move for."

Would Barkley be a good signing for Newcastle?

As things stand, fixing Newcastle's defence should be the immediate priority in the January transfer window.

While the forward line boasts a proven goalscorer in Callum Wilson and the midfield received a £25m Joe Willock-shaped investment in the summer, Newcastle are relying on Matt Ritichie to fill in at left-back and have conceded, on average, around two goals per Premier League game this term.

Nonetheless, adding a player of Barkley's calibre to a squad that is currently destined for relegation can hardly be a bad thing. The midfielder's CV includes over 200 games in the top flight, 33 England caps and FA Cup and Europa League winner's medals.

During Barkley's last two full seasons at Everton, he produced 29 goal involvements in the Premier League. If Eddie Howe can bring that kind of form out of him once again, Newcastle's chances of beating the drop would no doubt improve.

