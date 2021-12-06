Aston Villa transfer news: 'Quality' £27m Gerrard target would be 'fantastic signing'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Express and Star journalist Luke Hatfield believes that Liverpool defender Joe Gomez would be a fantastic signing for Aston Villa.



Anfield legend Steven Gerrard was recently appointed as the new head coach at Villa Park and it seems he could return to his former club to try and strike a deal in the new year.



With the January transfer window opening in a matter of weeks, Hatfield believes that Gomez would a fantastic signing for the Midlands outfit.

What is the latest news on Joe Gomez?

According to the Mirror, Gerrard is looking to strike a deal for Gomez in the winter transfer window, with the report suggesting that summer signing Ibrahima Konate has pushed the England international down the pecking order at Anfield.

The 24-year-old is valued by Transfermarkt at £27m, although Gerrard would only be looking to sign him on a temporary deal.

What has Luke Hatfield said about Aston Villa being linked with Joe Gomez?

When quizzed on whether he believes Gomez is someone he would like to see at Aston Villa, journalist Hatfield told GIVEMESPORT that he thinks that the Reds defender would be a fantastic addition.



Hatfield told GMS: "Oh yeah, for sure. He’s a quality player, obviously an England international pre-injury. He would be a fantastic signing for Villa."

What are Joe Gomez's stats?

Gomez had made 128 appearances for Liverpool prior to this weekend's action, including seven this season in all competitions.



The centre-back has picked up a number of winner’s medals throughout his time at Anfield, as the Merseyside outfit have won the Champions League, European Supercup, Club World Cup and the Premier League title in the past few seasons.

As per Transfermarkt, Gomez has endured three different injury spells at Liverpool that saw him miss in excess of 20 games, with the most recent of those coming last season after picking up a problem in November 2020.

Now returning from another injury layoff, perhaps a spell at Aston Villa to regain full fitness would be a shrewd move for all parties. Villa's defensive ranks would be boosted for the second half of the season, and Liverpool would hopefully get Gomez back next summer in peak condition.

