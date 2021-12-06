Rangers transfer news: £12.6m Ibrox star tipped for Premier League move in January

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke reckons that "several" Premier League clubs will be interested in signing Rangers attacker Ryan Kent.

By the time the January window opens, the former Liverpool youngster will have just 18 months left on his Ibrox contract and he has already been linked away from the club.

What's the latest news with Kent?

Kent has been a key player for Rangers over the years, notably last season when he scored eight goals and assisted nine to help the Glasgow giants end their long wait for a Scottish Premiership title.

Overall, Kent has been involved in over 50 goals in less than 150 games in all competitions.

However, his form has dipped this season, and ahead of Rangers' home game with Dundee on Saturday, he had scored just once in 16 games.

Rangers continued to perform well with Kent in the side, though. The Gers have won nine of the 10 games in which he's started in the league this term, which has helped them stay above Celtic in the table.

But Kent, valued at £12.6m by Transfermarkt, could be approaching the final months of his Rangers career. His contract doesn't expire until the summer of 2023, but January represents a good chance for Rangers to cash-in on him.

By the time next summer comes around, Kent will have entered the final 12 months of his deal, which could scupper Rangers' chances of maximising their value.

Kent was the subject of interest from Leeds in 2020 and O'Rourke believes that more Premier League clubs will be interested in signing him in the future.

What did O'Rourke say about Kent?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I think that Kent will definitely be a target for several clubs in the Premier League."

Who has Kent been linked with?

The standout name is Aston Villa, which doesn't come as a great surprise considering they're now managed by Steven Gerrard, who brought Kent to Rangers and got the best out of him.

But Gerrard has several wingers at Villa, with Anwar El Ghazi, Bertrand Traore, Ollie Watkins and Emiliano Buendia all at his disposal.

As mentioned above, Leeds have tried to sign Kent previously, and following their struggles this season, they could revisit a potential deal. Marcelo Bielsa's side haven't been able to replicate their form from last term and are hanging at the wrong end of the table.

