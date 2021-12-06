FIFA 22: Full FUT Freeze Squad (Leaked)

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leakers on social media have leaked the full squad that will be launched as part of the Freeze promotion on FIFA 22 Ultimate Team (FUT).

While it hasn't been confirmed at this time, it is heavily rumoured that the festive cards will be making a return to the popular game mode, which in recent years replaced the popular FUTMAS series that provided special upgraded cards for a limited time.

Last year, players could find the likes of Sadio Mane, Casemiro and Bernardo Silva in packs and on the transfer market and became favourites to use in-game - and were incredibly rare!

That being said, FUT Freeze is believed to be coming out this Friday with the FIFA Community starting to discuss what might be on the horizon.

During these conversations, the entire squad was leaked way ahead of time - giving gamers an insight regarding which players will be available.

Read more: FIFA 22 FUT Freeze (FUTMAS): Release Date, Cards And Everything You Need To Know

FIFA 22 FUT Freeze Leaks

While not many details had been revealed regarding the promo to date, social media went crazy on Sunday evening as fans from around the world started to discuss what was to come from the FUT Freeze promo event.

This happened due to several leaks that had emerged during the evening, with ImADuckQuackk leaking the entire squad that EA will be releasing as part of the event.

The players that are expected to feature as FUT Freeze cards are as follows:

Alexis Claude-Maurice (OGC Nice)

Joaquin Correa (Sevilla)

Joe Gomez (Liverpool)

Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)

Jules Kounde (Sevilla)

Kevin Mbabu (VfL Wolfsburg)

Roberto Pereyra (Udinese)

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Nico Schulz (Borussia Dortmund)

Traore (not clear at the time of writing)

Federico Valverde (Real Madrid)

It is not certain whether EA will launch all of these players at once or if they will provide a mini-release after a few days, as they did with the Team of the Group Stage (TOTGS) promo recently.

That being said, there are some huge enticing looking players on this list, particularly the defenders who, once again, are expected to be worth the most on the transfer market.

Time will tell whether this team is accurate, or if EA have any more cards hiding up their sleeve. We will just have to cross our legs and wait, for now.

WIN A NINTENDO SWITCH, FIFA 22, AND MARIO KART 8!

You can find all of the latest FIFA 22 News and everything Gaming related right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News