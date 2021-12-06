Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Ralf Rangnick era at Manchester United got off to the perfect start last Sunday afternoon.

Crystal Palace visited Old Trafford for the new manager's first game in charge and the Eagles were defeated 1-0 thanks to a second half goal by Fred.

It was pretty good performance by United overall as well, with the likes of Diogo Dalot and Alex Telles showing why they're essentially undroppable right now.

The Red Devils looked a completely different team from the one led by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer just a few weeks ago.

There was a structure to the XI and, above all, United pressed Palace fairly effectively.

Okay, it was far from perfect, however, that's to be expected when Rangnick has had only a few days to put his methods across to the players in training.

But it's clear that positive change is already happening with regards to United's pressing in matches, as one football fan has highlighted quite marvellously on Twitter.

@YanitedScout has posted a detailed thread of clips from the game versus Palace and they make for very pleasant viewing if you're a United fan.

Check them out here...

Videos: Man Utd's pressing vs Palace

Are we sure that's the same team that was demolished 5-0 by Liverpool and looked Sunday League level in the 2-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City?

Rangnick's arrival at Old Trafford might just end up being the best to happen to United since Sir Alex Ferguson announced his retirement way back in 2013.

Supporters will no doubt be very excited to see how the team plays in their next Premier League match away at Norwich City after a full week of training under the new manager.

That match is the start of a fairly kind run of fixtures for United, with Brentford, Brighton, Newcastle, Burnley and Wolves their domestic opponents over the busy festive period.

Under Rangnick's leadership, there's no reason why the Red Devils can't achieve maximum points from that set of fixtures.

