Iconic FIFA 14 Player Receives Sad Downgrade In FIFA 22

Gamers on FIFA 22 have taken notice of a particular card in Ultimate Team (FUT), but not for the reasons you may be expecting.

Certain players, over the years, have been fan favourites to use in certain squads, which was mainly down to the formation cards that were present in FUT.

These cards were considered as 'META' (most effective tactics available), which still exists to this day with new games that come along, and FIFA 14 was no different.

Individuals such as Theo Walcott, Jonathan Biabiany and Luciano Narsingh were all infamous back then for their raw speed and bursts of agility during matches.

However, fans have noticed a particular card that is no longer high-rated and had his rating dramatically slashed.

FIFA 22 Downgrades

FIFA games in previous games, with the current one being no different, has been played based predominantly on pace, especially when it comes to attacking players.

The community have always flocked to these kinds of players. In FIFA 14, one of those individuals with none other than the former Borussia Dortmund winger Jakub Błaszczykowski.

The former Poland international, who is now 35, spent nine years at BVB and scored 27 goals in 197 appearances. In the game, he had a card that possessed 93 pace, 82 dribbling and 78 passing. This made him ideal for a Bundesliga starter team and a useful attacking option for any squad.

However, after moving back to his homeland in recent years to play top-flight football there, some players had not noticed his presence in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team until the league Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) were released, showing the size of his downgrade over the years.

As you can see, Błaszczykowski is not even a gold card anymore and has had his pace dropped to 68, with his dribbling at 72 and passing still at a respectable 73.

Błaszczykowski could be useful when it comes to silver squads in-game. But there's no getting away from the fact that he's not the player in FIFA that he once was. Sad.

