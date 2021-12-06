Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated becoming the first footballer in history to score 800 official goals with his brace against Arsenal last week.

The legendary Portuguese forward netted his 800th career goal early in the second half to put United 2-1 up against the Gunners.

He then scored his 801st goal from the penalty spot to earn the Red Devils all three points after Martin Odegaard had equalised.

Ronaldo failed to add to his extraordinary tally when the Red Devils faced Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Fred was United’s unlikely hero in Ralf Rangnick’s first game in charge. The Brazilian midfielder scored a superb goal with just over 10 minutes remaining at Old Trafford to earn his side a 1-0 victory.

But it’s Ronaldo who remains United’s top Premier League goalscorer this season with six goals in 12 appearances.

Peter Drury's commentary for Ronaldo's 801st goal

What makes any Ronaldo goal even better? Peter Drury’s commentary of course.

The poetic commentator, who tends to provide Premier League commentary for a global audience, has gone viral once again for his on-the-spot creativity as Ronaldo stepped up and scored his 801st career goal.

“And Cristiano Ronaldo has already laid claim to the ball,” Drury said. “800 and counting. They trailed, they led. They lost that lead…

“They look again to Cristiano Ronaldo. In front of the Stretford End, where he is at home…

“Ronaldo clatters it in!

“Without compromise! With utter certainty!”

Watch the clip here:

Name a better combination than a Cristiano Ronaldo goal and Peter Drury’s commentary.

Let’s check out some of the best reaction to the video:

Will Cristiano Ronaldo flourish under Ralf Rangnick?

Ronaldo, who turns 37 in February, has netted 12 goals in 17 games in all competitions since rejoining Man Utd in the summer.

Rangnick praised Ronaldo’s work off the ball after the victory over Palace and said during his first press conference that he’s never seen a player at that age with such impressive fitness levels.

Despite fears that an ageing Ronaldo wouldn’t be suited to a Rangnick team, it seems the five-time Ballon d’Or will have a key role to play under the club’s interim manager between now and the end of the season.

Enter Giveaway

Man Utd 1-0 Crystal Palace - Reaction (Football Terrace)

Can you get full marks on our Ultimate Cristiano Ronaldo quiz?

1 of 20 Where was Cristiano Ronaldo born? Lisbon Porto Madeira Braga

News Now - Sport News