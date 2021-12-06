WWE NXT: Emotional Johnny Gargano Addresses Crowd Following WarGames

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

An emotional Johnny Gargano spoke to the NXT 2.0 crowd following the WarGames event this past Sunday on WWE Network and Peacock.

Fans have been speculating on the future of Johnny Wrestling, as he reportedly signed an extension with the company keeping him on NXT programming until just after the special event.

However, it appears as though fans will have to wait until this Tuesday's episode of NXT 2.0 to find out the future of the former NXT Champion.

Gargano would address the crowd after Team Black & Gold (NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, Gargano, Pete Dunne, LA Knight) lost to Team 2.0 (Bron Breakker, NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, Tony D’Angelo, Grayson Waller) in the main event of WarGames.

“You guys are saying ‘thank you’ to me when, really, I want to say ‘thank you’ to all of you. Without all of you, there wouldn’t be a Johnny Wrestling, and that’s true. You guys know I love you right back. But, with that love, I am an open book to you guys, and I’m always 100% honest and 100% authentic with you. Because I feel like you guys aren’t just fans, we’ve know each other for such a long time, you guys are like my family. This is like my family.”

Gargano would also confirm that he plans on telling fans "everything" this week on NXT 2.0. Presumably, he will be confirming if he has in fact re-signed with WWE or if he will be leaving the company.

“And, right now, I’m beat up, I’m sore, I’m tired, I’ve got a lot on my mind. But, I want to tell you guys everything and I will tell you guys everything this Tuesday night. OK? Thank you. And we’ll come right back here Tuesday night and I’m gonna tell you guys everything, OK?”

