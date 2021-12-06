Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It's fair to say that Fred has been one of Manchester United's best players in recent weeks.

The Brazil international hasn't delivered consistently since arriving at Old Trafford from Shakhtar Donetsk, but he's been at the top of his game since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked.

Fred's impressive performance away at Chelsea slipped under the radar somewhat, but the midfielder was rightly praised for his display in the 3-2 win over Arsenal.

And the 28-year-old topped both of those stellar individual outings in United's 1-0 victory versus Crystal Palace last Sunday.

In Ralf Rangnick's first game in charge, Fred dropped an absolute masterclass and he capped it off by scoring the winning goal late in the second half.

It was an absolute beauty from Fred as well.

The midfielder's shot from just outside the penalty area with his weaker right foot flew past Vicente Guaita in the Palace goal and sent the fans inside Old Trafford wild.

Check out Fred's brilliant goal and the rest of his individual highlights here...

Video: Fred's impressive highlights vs Palace

Fan reaction

He's really starting to look like a £50 million midfielder - and it's about time.

The criticism that's been aimed at Fred for the majority of his United career thus far has been deserved in truth, but fans and pundits now must acknowledge the positive changes we've seen from him in recent weeks.

With two assists and a goal against Arsenal and Palace since operating in a slightly more advanced role, the Brazilian may even have Fantasy Premier League potential this season...

You get the feeling that Fred is going to be a key figure in Rangnick's plans moving forward in 2021/22 and perhaps the biggest task for the new manager will be finding him the ideal midfield partner.

Scott McTominay didn't exactly cover himself in glory during the 1-0 win over Palace and the Scotsman hasn't enjoyed a great season truth be told.

The club may need to flex their financial muscle in the January transfer window to bring in a new top-quality central midfielder...

