Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham has had a 'criminal complaint' filed against him after his post-match outburst about referee Felix Zwayer following his side's defeat to Bayern Munich on Saturday, according to reports in Germany.

The England midfielder, 18, could barely contain his anger after the full-time whistle blew at Signal Iduna Park.

Bellingham was left incensed with the decision to award Julian Nagelsmann's side a controversial penalty after Mats Hummels was adjudged to have intentionally handled the ball inside the box.

With the game evenly poised at 2-2 with just 13 minutes to play, Robert Lewandowski stepped up to take the spot-kick.

And the Polish striker proved his class as he scored his second of the game, with the ball whistling into the back of the net, sealing a 3-2 win in the process.

After the game, Bellingham ranted: "For me it wasn't a penalty.

"Hummels is not even looking at the ball and he's fighting to get it.

"It hits him, I don't think he's looking at the ball. You can look at a lot of the other decisions in the game.

"You give a referee that has, you know, match fixed before, the biggest game in Germany… What do you expect?"

Zwayer was famously banned for six months by the German FA for his involvement in a match-fixing scandal back in 2005.

As reported by German outlet Bild, per The Mirror, Bellingham's comments didn't exactly go down well and referee observer Marco Haase has filed a complaint for defamation and insult against the 18-year-old.

Bellingham's charge comes shortly after his own captain called the decision into question.

Speaking after the game, Reus said: "It was an extremely wild game and a great one for the fans and it is two times more bitter to lose like that.

"This was a very hard decision to award a penalty for this.

"Mats really tries to get in there with his head and he needs his body to do that."

BVB boss Marco Rose has also defended his young star, saying: “These are statements that were made in a highly emotional and disappointed situation.

"You certainly don't have to do it like that, but Jude also names facts. We fully support the boys."

"The boy is 18, talking after a heated, emotional game," Dortmund director Michael Zorc added.

"He names old facts, you don't have to do that. He's just a hot spur.

"The things are in the world now, but we stand by him. I don't see anything problematic in terms of criminal law."

