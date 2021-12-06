Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea painted Wembley blue on Sunday night after cruising past Arsenal to lift their third FA Cup.

After a long wait, the Blues were able to secure the domestic treble in front of a 40,000 strong crowd in the capital.

The West Londoners ran out 3-0 winners thanks to an early goal from Fran Kirby, followed by a Sam Kerr brace.

Chelsea's clinical attack proved to be too much for the Gunners, who struggled to make much of a mark on the match.

Some misplaced passes and error in judgement allowed the Blues too many opportunities to threaten the Arsenal goal.

Chelsea registered a total of eight shots on target but their opponents were unable to hit the mark once.

As one of the sport's most successful managers, it wouldn't be out of touch to suggest Emma Hayes is comfortable in big matches and knows when her team is going to come out on top.

But despite her experience and confidence, the Chelsea boss kept a watchful eye on the pitch throughout the match, even after the goals came flying in.

It was only after the match Hayes really embraced the triumph and she celebrated winning yet another trophy with her beloved Chelsea.

She gave a hilarious post-match interview, stating she was "simply purring" after Kerr's second goal went in, before looking directly at the camera and growling.

And there is indeed a lot to purr about when it comes to the Australian's brace. The third and final goal of the match came in audacious style as Kerr executed a stunning chip to leave Manuela Zinsberger rooted to the spot.

The ball sailed into the back of the net to seal the deal for the Women's Super League and Continental Cup title holders.

Hayes wasn't the only manager to make supporters laugh after the game either. Despite the hefty loss, Jonas Eidevall gave a lighthearted interview and joked about his superstition over black cats being unlucky.

"If Emma sees this she will probably buy a thousand blacks cats with the money Chelsea have and send them all over our training pitch. I'm going to be evaded by black cats!"

This is presumably where Hayes' comment came from during her interview and Chelsea goalkeeper Zećira Mušović also got in on the joke. The Swedish star uploaded a photo of the FA Cup onto her Twitter with black cats edited onto it.

Chelsea won't have much time to celebrate their triumph though, as their next fixture will be against Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday, December 8th.

