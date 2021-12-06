WWE: Bray Wyatt trends following bizarre PS5 hacking scam on Twitter

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt was trending for a baffling reason this weekend, with 'The Fiend' having his Twitter account hacked by scammers.

Wyatt's account started tweeting about getting an "extra PS5" from his sponsors and he wanted to sell it on for retail price.

Several fans noticed straight away that it was an extra random thing for the former WWE Superstar to write, but others were not so lucky and were drawn in by the scam.

Wyatt has remained a talking point ever since he was released from WWE earlier this year, but not many predicted this would be on the cards for the former WWE Champion.

Bray Wyatt Hacked on Twitter

Wyatt's partner, the former JoJo in WWE, confirmed on Twitter that his account had been hacked and she warned fans against following the instructions from the scammers.

"Windham’s Twitter has been hacked! Please do not respond to the current posts!" Joseann Offerman wrote, later confirming that she and Windham/Bray were still working to regain access to the account.

"We’re still doing everything we can to get access back to Windham’s Twitter to delete the tweets! Once again, please don’t respond to the tweets or buy anything they’re selling."

Several fans have been having fun with the scammers online, with one tweeting "Someone hacked Windham’s account (fka Bray Wyatt) and tried to sell me a PS5 LOL." You can see how they dealt with "Bray Wyatt" below:

