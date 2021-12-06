Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lewis Hamilton has taken a swipe at title rival Max Verstappen in the aftermath of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, labelling the Dutchman as 'over the limit' when it comes to his driving style.

The pair head to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the end of this week with nothing to pick between them in the points standings, and so we're all set for a final race shootout for the world title.

Indeed, that's perhaps fitting for this most engrossing season, with the latest set of flashpoints between the pair coming towards the end of the race in Jeddah as they vied for the lead.

Verstappen was once again stout in his defence to say the very least as Hamilton sought to overtake him, and in the end the Dutchman would get a 5-second penalty for his part in the battle, with Lewis finally losing his patience after the race with some pretty punchy comments:

“For me, I really had to try and just keep my cool out there, which was really difficult to do,” Hamilton said to Sky Sports after the race. “I’ve raced a lot of drivers through my life. In the 28 years, I’ve come across a lot of different characters.

“There’s a few at the top which are kind of over the limit. Rules kind of don’t apply, or they don’t think of the rules.

“Today I just tried to do my talking on the track, keep the car in between the white lines and do it the right way.

“There were just so many different crazy curveballs that were sent, and then he obviously brake-tested, I think to try and get the DRS into the last corner to overtake me again back into Turn 1.

“There was the commotion, and I thought I lost my wing.”

“He’s over the limit, for sure. I’ve avoided a collision on so many occasions with the guy,” Hamilton continued.

“I don’t always mind being the one that does that because you live to fight another day, which I obviously did.”

