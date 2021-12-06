Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Finding yourself on the podium in any sort of sport is normally associated with being overjoyed and being elated, but this wasn’t the case for Max Verstappen at Sunday's race in Saudi Arabia.

Luck and fortune were things that just didn’t quite all go his way during the back end of the race, much to the delight of his title rival Lewis Hamilton.

After an early red flag which gifted Verstappen a pit stop, that Hamilton took under a safety car, things progressively started to get worse for the Red Bull man.

Following the conclusion of the race, Verstappen made his emotions clear and made an obvious and apparent statement on the podium.

It’s evident the Dutchman was in no state to celebrate a runners-up position, nor was he in the mood to congratulate his Mercedes rivals, so instead, he simply walked off the podium and exited the stage.

You can see him departing the podium very swiftly in the clip below.

Sore loser or genuine frustrations? That's up to you to decide!

Out of the previous three races, Hamilton has now taken top spot every time, meaning he's clawed his way back into title contention heading into the final week of the season.

Overall, a podium is something commonly used for celebrating, but there wasn’t much at all for Verstappen to celebrate, apart from the fact he is still technically top of the championship and won the Driver of the Day award.

Definitely not the award the Dutchman would have wanted, but boy does this result mean we're in for a treat next weekend in Abu Dhabi.

Verstappen or Hamilton? Who will get over the line first and take home the Drivers' Championship?

