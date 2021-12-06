Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

We're in December and Lionel Messi has scored only one league goal this season.

Had you said that would happen at the very start of the campaign, people would have called you a madman.

But that's what has happened, with Messi struggling to adapt to his new surroundings at Paris Saint-Germain.

The 2021 Ballon d'Or winner did deliver a hat-trick of assists in a 3-1 victory away at Saint Etienne recently, but his lack of goals in Ligue 1 is starting to become rather concerning.

He has at least scored three in Champions League action, including a stunner against Manchester City, which is something.

However, a player of Messi's undeniable quality should be doing far, far better overall and even the player himself would acknowledge that.

He just hasn't looked like the same player we saw at Barcelona in a PSG shirt, although there has certainly been an element of unluckiness with regards to the Argentine's 2021/22 campaign thus far as well.

One avid fan of the global icon has decided to highlight that with a video compilation and the footage has gone viral on social media.

Check it out here..

Video: Messi's 'unlucky' start to the 2021/22 season

Teammates missing chances and robbing him of assists, magnificent efforts from outside the box and free-kick situations hitting the woodwork, it just hasn't gone Messi's way in 2021/22.

Yes, the little maestro hasn't been at his very best, but he hasn't been a complete and utter flop at PSG up until now - far from it in fact.

In the 1-1 draw with Lens last Saturday night, Messi was the only member of the Parisian outfit trying to make things happen and should have had at least one assist to his name.

The 34-year-old will be eager to boost his numbers in the coming weeks and his first opportunity to do so will come on Tuesday evening.

PSG host Club Brugge in the Champions League with qualification to the knockout stages already secured.

That could be the perfect scenario for Messi to gain some confidence ahead of Sunday's league fixture against AS Monaco.

