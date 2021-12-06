Halo Infinite Receives High Praise From Critics Ahead Of Upcoming Release

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The excitement for the arrival of Halo Infinite is growing at a rapid rate and critics have given the game some high praise ahead of its release in the next few days.

Microsoft's massively successful sci-fi first-person series over the years was arguably the catalyst for the Xbox becoming a gaming phenomenon, with Infinite being the sixth mainline edition since it began back in 2001.

Beta tests took place earlier in the year where gamers provided feedback to the developers. While many big-name games have been heavily criticised this year, some were concerned that Halo Infinite may be struck with similar words.

However, that has proved not to be the case as the initial response has been largely positive from some of the top gaming websites around the world, who got the chance of playing Halo Infinite early.

Scroll down to find out what the critics thought of Halo Infinite:

Halo Infinite Reviews

343 Industries are about to unleash Halo Infinite onto the gaming community. But many will have a look at the reviews before they go out and commit to a purchase.

But the good news is, for those gamers that may have been apprehensive in any way, those doubts may have gone away after what critics have written about the game.

This was highlighted by BenjiSales on social media, who brought attention to some of the top sites on the internet, many of which provided almost maximum scores across the board.

As you can see, an array of 5/5 and 9/10 scores were recorded, which went towards providing a score of 87 on Metacritic for the Xbox Series X version of the game.

It will be interesting to see if players enjoy the experience of next-gen Halo in the same manner as critics have, with fans planning to play Halo Infinite for the foreseeable future.

Time will tell, as user scores can sometimes, differ from what reviewers say.

