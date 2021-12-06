Brock Lesnar WWE: Ranking the Beast Incarnate's top 5 Universal Title matches

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Brock Lesnar is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at WWE Day 1, but what are the top 5 Lesnar Universal Title matches in WWE history?

Lesnar has been one of the names synonymous with the Universal Championship since it was first brought into the company, and he has also played a major role in the belt becoming a main event level Championship that is often regarded as being 'above' the WWE Championship.

Ahead of Lesnar challenging for the gold once again, we've put together a list of his top 5 Universal Championship matches that you should definitely check out.

5. Brock Lesnar vs Braun Strowman vs Kane - Royal Rumble 2018

The best way to describe this match is absolute carnage, which is exactly what it needed to be from the outset.

It wasn't a match that many were exactly looking forward to ahead of the event, but Lesnar, Kane and Strowman had a quick powerhouse run that was full of destruction, signature moves and weapons that ended up being extremely entertaining.

4. Brock Lesnar vs Seth Rollins - WrestleMania 35

WrestleMania 35 started off with a bang, as Lesnar and Paul Heyman made their entrance at the start of the night and stated that if Lesnar was not going to main event, then he wanted to get his night's work over and done with as soon as possible.

This was a great way to start off the show, with Lesnar and Rollins coming straight out of the gate with a hard-hitting affair that set the tone for the (checks notes) nearly 7-HOUR WrestleMania event that year.

3. Brock Lesnar vs Goldberg - WrestleMania 33

In terms of a sub-10 minute WrestleMania match, you won't actually get much better than this absolute hoss battle from WrestleMania 33.

In complete contrast to their stinker from WrestleMania XX, Goldberg and Lesnar went out to the ring and had a titanic sprint that had the crowd in raptures from the very first second.

2. Brock Lesnar vs Seth Rollins - SummerSlam 2019

Following on from their WrestleMania 35 match, Rollins and Lesnar went at it once again for the Universal Championship, with the 'Architect' Rollins entering the match with badly damaged ribs.

There's a genuine big fight feel about this one, and Rollins would end up getting his second run with the Championship.

1. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe - SummerSlam 2017

This is easily one of the best multi-man matches in WWE history, let alone Universal Championship history.

Strowman had a star-making performance on the night, and Lesnar took a huge amount of punishment to help cement the other challengers and create one of the best Fatal 4 Way bouts that WWE has ever produced.

