WWE NXT: Kyle O'Reilly's future is reportedly still up in the air

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After a few months of seeing some of the top names on the brand leave NXT, it appears as though Kyle O'Reilly may also be set to run out his WWE contract.

There had been reports over the past month confirming that O'Reilly had not signed a new deal with the company and that his current deal was set to expire at some point in December 2021.

Well, that time appears to be up and a new backstage report indicates that O'Reilly has not as of yet opted to re-sign with the company.

The discussion around O'Reilly potentially leaving has been fairly quiet amongst fans recently, with Johnny Gargano also expected to be deciding his future in the coming days taking up the majority of the discourse online.

Read More: WWE Day 1 2022: Date, Location, Card, Tickets, Odds And More

Will Kyle O'Reilly leave WWE?

PWInsider did however confirm that O'Reilly's contract is set to end this week, noting that the Superstar reportedly has not yet come to terms on a new deal:

"This week could be the final week for Kyle O'Reilly in WWE NXT if he doesn't come to terms with the company on a new contract, PWInsider.com has learned."

It would not be a major shock to see O'Reilly leave the company in the next week, with the former Undisputed Era member a potentially hot name back on the independent scene or with AEW.

Both Adam Cole and Bobby Fish both signed for AEW earlier this year, with Cole running down his contract with WWE and Fish having been released from the company.

There's a chance that All Elite may choose to bring back the original incarnation of the UE on their programming, and if O'Reilly is not tied to a 30-day non-compete clause with WWE then he may be debuting as soon as the Winter Is Coming episode of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday 15th December.

Enter the November Giveaway to win a Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and FIFA 22 Legacy Edition!

You can find all of the latest WWE News and everything Combat Sports-related right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News