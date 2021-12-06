Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tommy Fury vs Jake Paul is OFF, according to numerous reports.

Despite the fight scheduled to take place on December 18 in Tampa Bay, Florida, reports have surfaced this morning claiming that the bout will no longer go ahead.

Paul, however, will still be in action as it's being claimed he will have a rematch with UFC legend Tyron Woodley.

According to The Mirror, Fury has withdrawn from the fight due to feeling unwell in recent weeks, resulting in him missing large parts of his training camp.

As of writing this article, there's been no official word from either team, but more and more outlets are reporting that the fight is indeed off.

The beef between Paul and Fury has been growing for some time now, and it looked like it was finally going to explode in the ring next weekend.

However, we will now have to wait for that showdown, if it ever happens at all.

It's not all doom and gloom for Paul, though, as he will still be in action, just not against the guy he was training for.

Instead, he will have the rematch with Woodley, which was meant to happen in the first place given that the former UFC champion got a tattoo due to losing the initial fight.

Despite winning on points, a lot of fans were still questioning Paul after the victory, with many claiming Woodley was paid to lose and also told not to hurt the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

There was one moment in particular that raised suspicions, when Woodley had Paul on the ropes and visibly hurt, but failing to capitalise and go for the killer blow.

Paul vs Fury would have given the 24-year-old the chance to prove whether he could hang with a legitimate boxer, however, he's going to have to wait for that opportunity now.

As for Tommy Fury, who knows what is truly going on on his side of things, but maybe it was just deemed a fight with no real benefit to him.

After all, had he won, it would have been expected, but had he lost, his career would've been over.

