WWE Day 1 2022: What is the Match Card?

WWE Day 1 is set to take place on Saturday 1st January 2022 from the StateFarm Arena in Atlanta Georgia, but what is the card for the event?

Several major Superstars are expected to be on the special one-off show, with names from both WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown being represented on the night.

Most if not all of WWE's top Championships are expected to be defended on the night, with both the Universal and WWE Championship contests having already been confirmed early in December 2021.

Here is everything you need to know about the WWE Day 1 2022 match card, including which Championships are set to be defended.

WWE Day 1 2022 Match Card

Several matches have already been confirmed for the WWE Day 1 2022 match card, however, we expected there to be even more as we head towards the end of 2021.

Here's the currently confirmed match card for WWE Day 1, including two massive contests for the WWE Universal and WWE Championship:

WWE Championship Triple Threat Match: Big E (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens

(c) vs. vs. Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. Brock Lesnar

(c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso) (c) vs. The New Day (King Woods and Sir Kofi Kingston)

As noted, more matches are expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks on WWE Raw and SmackDown.

The show will be available to watch on Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network everywhere else.

