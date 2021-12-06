Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

We almost had a season's worth of drama over the course of the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix on Sunday evening, as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen once again came to blows on the circuit.

The two title rivals are now level on points ahead of the final race at Abu Dhabi this weekend and it really is going to be an absolutely epic end to this superb campaign.

Hamilton, of course, won in Saudi after Verstappen, eventually, let him through following on from an incident at turn one where the Dutchman's defence saw both have to leave the circuit and he was adjudged to have been over the mark.

His team informed him it would be best to give up the place, to avoid a penalty, though other sanctions would hit the Red Bull man in a race that had so much drama it was hardly to honestly keep track of everything that was going on.

The long and the short of it is, though, whoever wins in Abu Dhabi takes the championship and it seems as though Helmut Marko is concerned his team is getting a raw deal compared to Mercedes in the Stewards' room:

“Our engineers are preparing that we can prove Max was constant with his braking, he didn't brake test like Hamilton said,” Marko told Autosport.

“Then he crashed into our car, he unfortunately put two cuts in the rear tyre. That was so severe that we couldn't attack anymore. We had to take speed out.

“That was the one thing. The next thing was at the second start, Hamilton was more than 10 [car] lengths behind. [Sebastian] Vettel got penalised in Budapest when he did it. But with this manoeuvre he [Hamilton] was preparing his tyre better for the start.

“Then he pushed Max off, no reaction. So we feel we are not treated the same.”

ENTER GIVEAWAY

News Now - Sport News