Everton vs Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch, Team News, Prediction, Odds, Head to Head and Everything You Need to Know

Everton face Arsenal in the Premier League tonight and we have all the information you need to know ahead of kick-off.

The two sides are having very different seasons as Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are battling for the top six while Rafa Benitez is struggling with Everton and they sit in the bottom half of the table.

With the fixtures coming thick and fast over December 2021, we will start to see the Premier League table shape up, and it is crucial that teams pick up some big wins during the festive period.

With the two sides having a lot of talent across the pitch and scoring a fair few goals, we hope we are treated to a very entertaining spectacle when they meet.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Everton vs Arsenal:

Date

Everton take on Arsenal on Monday 6th December 2021 at Goodison Park. The match will start at 8pm UK time.

How To Watch

Football fans will be over the moon to hear that Everton vs Arsenal will be televised live on Sky Sports.

Coverage will start from 7pm, so you can watch the Monday Night Football pre-game analysis before the match.

Live Stream

If you are looking to live stream the Premier League match, you can do so via the Sky Sports streaming service or with your NOW TV subscription. A day pass is available for £9.99

You need to have an account or a day pass to access the live stream, so make sure you have everything you need prior to kick-off.

Team News

Arsenal have no new injuries but are still without Sead Kolasinac, Bernd Leno and Granit Xhaka.

Everton are still massively missing Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Meanwhile, Yerry Mina, Andre Gomes, Salamon Rondon and Tom Davies are all injured.



Everton predicted XI: Pickford; Coleman, Godfrey, Keane, Digne; Townsend, Doucoure, Allan, Gordon; Gray; Richarlison



Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tavares; Partey, Lokonga; Saka, Smith Rowe, Martinelli; Aubameyang.

Head to head

There have been 58 Premier League matches played between the two sides. 14 of these have been draws, whilst Everton have won 10 and Arsenal have won a massive 34.



Last Five Premier League meetings

7th April 2019: Everton 1-0 Arsenal

21st December 2019: Everton 0-0 Arsenal

23rd February 2020: Arsenal 3-2 Everton

19th December 2020: Everton 2-1 Arsenal

23rd April 2021: Arsenal 0-1 Everton

Odds

Arsenal are the odds-on favourites for this game.

Everton to win: 29/10

Draw: 5/2

Arsenal to win: 19/20

Prediction

Arsenal have definitely had the better results lately, but did lose to Man United midweek. Everton desperately need the three points but will find it very tough.

We see Arsenal picking up the win on the night.



Prediction: Everton 0-2 Arsenal

