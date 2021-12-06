WWE: Remembering Capital Carnage 1998 in London with Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Kane, The Undertaker, & Mankind

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Back in the day, WWE would hold special UK only PPV events, and December 6th marks the anniversary of the Capital Carnage 1998 event from London.

Whilst these events were sometimes dubbed "house shows on PPV" with not a lot going on to affect WWE canon, it gave the fans in the UK the chance to see some of the biggest stars of the Attitude Era in a live environment.

And looking back at this card there was some absolutely huge names on show for the company, as well as some future cult heroes such as D'Lo Brown!

This would turn out to be the only Capital Carnage PPV event that WWE would ever run, but the following year did see the company start running two UK based PPV events per year.

Also, this event saw Vinne Jones cut the now infamous line "it's been emotional!"

WWF Capital Carnage

Here is the full card from that night in London:

Droz vs Mosh

Gangrel vs Al Snow (with Head)

The Headbangers (Mosh and Thrasher) vs The Legion of Doom (Animal and Droz)

Val Venis vs Goldust

Tiger Ali Singh vs Edge Singles

Christian and Sable vs Jacqueline and Marc Mero

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match - Ken Shamrock (c) (with Big Boss Man) vs Steve Blackman

- Ken Shamrock (c) (with Big Boss Man) vs Steve Blackman Triple H (with Chyna) vs Jeff Jarrett (with Debra)

WWE Tag Team Championship Match - The New Age Outlaws (Billy Gunn and Road Dogg) (c) vs D'Lo Brown and Mark Henry

- The New Age Outlaws (Billy Gunn and Road Dogg) (c) vs D'Lo Brown and Mark Henry WWE Championship Match - The Rock (c) defeated X-Pac (with Chyna and Triple H)

- The Rock (c) defeated X-Pac (with Chyna and Triple H) Fatal 4 Way Match - Stone Cold Steve Austin vs Kane, Mankind and The Undertaker (with Paul Bearer)

The only real standout out these matches is easily the WWE/WWF Championship match between The Rock and X-Pac, so if you're looking for some quirky matches featuring The Great One this is a quick and easy little slab of history, just before he became the biggest name in the company.

