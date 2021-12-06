Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Saudi Arabia Grand Prix weekend certainly left us with a tonne of talking points to mull over and one had to be just whether particular aspects of the circuit are as safe as they could be.

Of course, the track has passed all the relevant FIA safety procedures but parts of the layout were either so tight or blind that it meant incidents involving high closing speeds were always possible.

In Formula 2, a nasty incident saw Enzo Fittipaldi smash into the back of a stricken Theo Pourchaire at lights out - both are relatively okay with the former suffering a fractured heel - and in the main F1 race on Sunday another frightening incident took place.

Moments after the first restart following Mick Schumacher's crash, his Haas teammate Nikita Mazepin was lucky to escape unscathed from a horrible moment that saw George Russell's Williams ride up his nose cone and towards the halo and his head.

Indeed, it was a chain reaction moment after Sergio Perez had tangled with Charles Leclerc and spun, causing a bottleneck that left the Russian with nowhere to go:

Thankfully, no one was hurt as another red flag flew following the crash, and now there will be some questions asked as to whether elements of the Jeddah street circuit can be tweaked to avoid such issues.

We're racing in Saudi much earlier on next year in 2022, though, so there's not a great deal of time to sort things if that is the course of action the FIA and Formula 1 take.

