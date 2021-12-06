Warzone Pacific Season 1: Key Dates and Times Revealed Ahead of Caldera Live Drop

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty Warzone Pacific season 1 Pacific goes live in a matter of days, and the creators have revealed some key times and dates in the build up to the new Caldera map coming out.

With Caldera being available to play Wednesday 8th December 2021, many will be wondering how long they have left on Verdansk, and will also be wanting to know how long the servers will be going down whilst this map changes.

The gaming community are massively excited for Caldera to be released, but they are also sad as it means the end of the current battle royale map Verdansk.

Key dates and times in Call of Duty Warzone ahead of Caldera going live

As many will know, Warzone Pacific Season 1 will go live around the 8th/9th December 2021 depending on whether you have Call of Duty Vanguard or not. What people may not know are the dates around Verdansk and also around when the servers will be down.

Over this week there will be a lot of build up around this new map as well as an emotional goodbye to Verdansk and these are the couple of dates and details that the Call of Duty community should know.



There will be a new playlist in Warzone named the ‘Last Hours of Verdansk playlist’ and this goes live at 6PM PT on Monday 6th December 2021.

