NBA 2K Mobile Codes (December 2021): How to Redeem, Special Player Cards and More

NBA 2K Mobile has an abundance of promo codes that you can redeem and we have a list of all of the active codes you can use this month.

The basketball game is the best around on the mobile as well as on PC and console, and it has been a very successful franchise for many years now.

The game is a lot of fun, and many were very pleased to hear that there would be a mobile version available for both iOS and Android mobile devices.

These codes are great as they allow players to unlock free rewards and if you love this game, then you should definitely know how to use these codes.

Latest NBA 2K Mobile Promo Codes (December 2021)

There are no new codes currently but keep an eye on this page as we will be updating it with all the latest codes.

Expired NBA 2K Mobile Promo Codes

WHATITDOBABY – Redeem this locker code for Kawhi Leonard card and 2x Energy Recharge

DAMETIME – Redeem this locker code for Damian Lillard and 2x Energy

JRUESUMMER – Redeem this locker code for Jrue Holiday and 2x Energy Recharge

SHOWTIME – Redeem this gift code for Magic Johnson and 2x Energy Recharge

KPPLAYOFFS – Receive a Porzingis’ theme card and two event energy chargers.

ELGINBAYLOR – Get an Elgin Baylor’s card.

CP3PHOENIX – Get Chris Paul’s card.

EMERALDKLAY – Redeem to get Klay Thompson’s card.

JIMMYBUCKETS – Get a Jimmy Butler code.

ADFIRSTCHIP – Get an Onyx Anthony Davis.

MAMBAFOREVER – Get an Onyx Kobe Bryant.

VINSANITY – Receive Amethyst Vince Carter and two Energy Recharges.

CURRYFAM – Get Emerald Dell Curry, Ruby Stephen Curry, and Gold Seth Curry.

RUBYJOKER – Receive Ruby Nikola Jokic and two Energy Recharges.

HOODIEMELO – Get a Sapphire Carmelo Anthony and Hooded Sweater that can be used in the MyPlayer game mode.

ZIONDEBUT – Get a Sapphire Zion Williamson and two Small Generic Chargers.

DAMEDOLLA – Get Emerald Damian Lillard and 10 Standard Gear Keys.

GREEKFREAKMVP – Receive Emerald Giannis Antetokounmpo and a Small Generic Charger.

BEARDISBACK – Get a Gold James Harden.

COMMUNITY-EVO: Get a Evolution Channing Frye, Latrell Sprewell, or Jrue Holiday.

CMNTY-YK9AK-G2JW7-92WC3-8XGND – Receive two Free Wheel Spins.

#2KTVHeadTie – Get a 2KTV Headband.

HZ84F-HG82V-WPD76-37AYT-921DW – Receive up to three tokens.

THANKYOUMYTEAMCOMMUNITY – Receive Tokens, a League Pack or MT

How to Redeem NBA 2K Mobile Promo Codes

It is not hard to redeem the NBA 2K Mobile Promo codes and will only take you a few minutes. Just follow these simple steps

Step 1: Firstly, open NBA 2k Mobile.

Firstly, open NBA 2k Mobile. Step 2: You then tap on Menu.

You then tap on Menu. Step 3: After this you click on the Redeem Code button.

After this you click on the Redeem Code button. Step 4: Then you enter your Code and Click on the “Confirm” button to get rewards

Then you enter your Code and Click on the “Confirm” button to get rewards Step 5: This should be available for you immediately

