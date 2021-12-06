Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A £26 million hotel in Barcelona owned by Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi has reportedly been ordered to be demolished.

Spanish outlet El Confidencial - per The Mirror and The Sun - understand that Messi’s four-star ‘MiM Sitges’ hotel has been hit with a court order for its demolition.

The report says Messi’s 77-bedroom building does not meet city standards.

The legendary Argentine forward won the 2021 Ballon d’Or award on November 29.

And while he’ll still be riding the crest of a wave after receiving the prestigious individual accolade for a record-breaking seventh time, news about his Barcelona-based hotel will come as a blow.

Messi was reportedly made aware of the demolition order when El Confidential approached him for comment. No comment was made by the player or his representatives.

Per The Sun, the court order for the hotel’s demolition is currently pending.

Why is Messi's hotel reportedly at risk of being demolished?

It’s claimed that Messi purchased the property in 2017, unaware that Sitges Town Hall had already ordered its demolition due to its non-compliance with building codes.

The balconies on the hotel are reportedly too big and there are fears the building might collapse if they were downsized or torn down.

It’s also claimed that the fire emergency plan failed to meet authorities’ standards.

The hotel, which costs around £105-per-night during high season to stay in a standard room, has a rooftop Sky Bar and boasts stunning panoramic views of Barcelona and the Mediterranean Sea.

MiM Sitges has also been praised for its approach to sustainability. Per The Mirror, 80 per cent of the material used for the building’s construction are either reused or recyclable.

The hotel also contains large tanks that collect waste water from every shower. This water is then filtered, cleaned, treated and used in the toilets and for watering plants.

However, as things stand, the future of Messi’s hotel is very much in doubt.

