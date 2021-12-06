Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was relentless in terms of the drama it provided on Sunday evening and we're now set for a showdown in Abu Dhabi where the winner will take all between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

F1 fans have been utterly spoiled this season, particularly after years of far more predictable fare, and it seems only right we get a blockbuster final race between two generational talents to decide 2021 once and for all.

Before that, though, it's time to take a look at the winners and losers from the weekend just gone...

Winner - Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton certainly had a lot of up and down moments to contend with through the race but he stuck to his task well and kept his cool, as much as he could, to seal victory on Sunday.

He's got himself level on points with Max for the final race where only a few weeks ago the gap was in double figures, and he'll be fully focused on completing the comeback this weekend coming with title number 8.

Loser - Red Bull

Red Bull will be licking their wounds at the moment.

Verstappen's eventful race was one thing but the real damage for the team came via Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc's collision, with the Mexican forced to retire from the Grand Prix.

It now looks quite unlikely the Bulls will be Constructors' champs this year.

Winner - Daniel Ricciardo

Amid all the chaos Ricciardo recorded his and McLaren's best result in four races as he picked his way through to rise to 5th.

The Australian has had an up and down first year with the Woking team but that was a fine drive on Sunday and he seemed to enjoy the battles he had on track, getting the chance to display his undeniable race craft.

Loser - Haas

It's obviously been a year to forget for Haas but this weekend was an extra painful one.

This year's perennial backmarkers always said they'd focus on 2022 and not develop their 2021 car and after this weekend they'll be counting the seconds to January 1st.

Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin both had big smashes and the repair bill for a team that will get the lowest prize money for this season will be eye-watering.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

News Now - Sport News