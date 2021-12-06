Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Dana White has shared a “savage” story about UFC women’s bantamweight star Julianna Peña fighting a bouncer in a bar.

The 32-year-old, who has been part of the UFC since 2013 when she appeared on the 18th series of the Ultimate Fighter, will finally get a chance to fight for the bantamweight title against Amanda Nunes at UFC 269.

Peña had pleaded with White to give her a shot at the title and after beating Sara McMann at UFC 257, the President of the MMA organisation finally rewarded her with the fight she’s been craving for years.

Nunes has held the bantamweight title since 2016 and has defended the belt on five occasions. She also holds the UFC Women’s Featherweight Championship as well and is the only competitor in UFC history to defend two titles while actively holding them.

But despite Nunes’ daunting record, Peña has gone all-in on the Brazilian in the build-up to the fight, claiming she does not deserve the title of ‘greatest of all time’ without having fought her yet.

The pair were initially scheduled to fight at UFC 265 but Nunes withdrew from the contest on short notice, after reportedly contracting Covid-19.

This has tested the American’s patience, with Peña alleging Nunes had agreed to fight her all the way back in 2016 after she beat Cat Zingano and Nunes defeated Miesha Tate.

Speaking on The MMA Hour, Peña said: “When you’re the champ and you have beat everybody that they put in front of you so far, you can do whatever you want, you can do wrong.

“I would be, I’m sure, when I get there, pulling the same moves. But at the same time, if you’re not going to fight for the belt at 135 pounds, and if the weight cut is an issue, or if you don’t want to come down and compete at this weight class anymore, then we’ve got to keep the division pushing.”

White has frequently reiterated that he believes Nunes is the best female UFC fighter ever but has nonetheless been vocal in his admiration for Peña as well.

During an interview with TMZ Sports, White praised Peña for her confidence and recalled a story he remembered of her fighting a bouncer.

“She’s a savage. She is an absolute lunatic. She got in a fistfight with a bouncer in a bar, OK? She got into a full-blown fistfight with a bouncer in a bar, and the bouncer called the police. Let’s put it that way.

“Julianna is a fighter, and there’s no doubt in my mind that she’s gonna come in and go to war with Amanda Nunes. How that turns out, we will see (on) Saturday.”

Peña and Nunes will battle for the Women’s Bantamweight Championship in Nevada, on a card that also features Charles Oliveira vs Dustin Poirier and Kai Kara-France against Cody Garbrandt.

