Earlier today, Tommy Fury pulled out of his upcoming fight with internet sensation Jake Paul due to an apparent injury,

According to The Mirror, the British boxer has withdrawn from the fight due to feeling unwell in recent weeks, resulting in him missing large parts of his training camp.

Many expected the December 18 bout to be the most highly anticipated fight of Jake Paul’s short but fruitful boxing career so far, but with Fury officially out, fans will have to begin waiting once again for this matchup to come to fruition.

With Paul now set for a rematch against Tyron Woodley after the former UFC welterweight champion got that infamous, “I Love Jake Paul” tattoo after losing the first fight, Fury has been the subject of some internet banter since the news broke of his withdrawal.

Specifically, “Tommy Fumbles” has been trending in the Twittersphere, and as a result, so have the memes.

Various users have tweeted the phrase, “Tommy Fumbles has entered the chat,” and “Tommy Fury should still change his name to Tommy Fumbles.”

Some accounts also tweeted out videos of the press conferences that had already taken place, which showed Fury speaking on how he was going to make some serious money from this fight, as well as win. So much for that, eh?

There are even some users who claim that Fury pulled out due to the fact that his father said he would have had to change his name to ‘Tommy Fumbles’ and quit boxing if he had lost to Paul.

As well as missing out on a chance to silence Jake Paul in the world of boxing, Fury will also be missing out on a massive holiday payday. Wonder if his Christmas shopping list will be trimmed following the breaking news...

With Woodley set to step in and fill the vacant spot, at least we’re still getting a fight in less than two weeks' time.

It's just not the one we were all hoping for and looking forward to!

