Fortnite Update 19.10: Release Date, Patch Notes, Gameplay, Bug Fixes And More

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has arrived and update 19.10 is expected to arrive in the coming weeks along with it.

Epic Games brought Chapter 2 to a close in spectacular style and provided the gaming community with an entirely new map in the process.

Along with this, The Rock made a hugely surprising appearance which sent Fortnite fans wild as there was no indication beforehand that the former WWE superstar and actor was going to feature.

Dwayne Johnson was one of a number of new introductions made in Chapter 3 Season 1, even new gameplay additions which allowed players to slide down hills, making it easier to escape from enemies or using it as an attacking strategy.

So, what will come in the first Chapter 3 Season 1 update? While it is still early days, scroll down to find out everything we know so far:

Fortnite Update 19.10 Release Date

At the time of writing, it is not yet known when update 19.10 will be released. Looking at the pattern from Season 8, it looks like it was a fortnight until the first patch was launched.

If that's the case in Chapter 3 Season 1, we could be getting 19.10 on Tuesday 21st December 2021.

Of course, this is just speculation at this time and we will update this section as soon as more information is revealed in the coming days and weeks. Stick with us and stay tuned!

Fortnite Update 19.10 Patch Notes

As mentioned above, the patch notes for 19.10 have yet to be revealed. The comprehensive list of Epic's notes, plus the respective sections listed below, will be filled out in their entirety.

Be sure to come back once an announcement has been made.

Gameplay

TBC

Bug Fixes

TBC

Click on the links listed below to view all of the updates that have been launched so far during Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1:

